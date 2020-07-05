All apartments in Fort Worth
10029 Quail Glen Dr.

10029 Quail Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10029 Quail Glen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW AVAILABLE** Crowley/Fort Worth: Four bedroom, Single Story house with updates. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113827?source=marketing

Beautiful four bedroom home in Deer Creek Addition! Nice designer colors with neutral carpet and tile. 10029 Quail Glen offers a great, open living and kitchen area with a vaulted ceiling in the living room. The kitchen features a spacious eat in area, as well as access to the fenced yard. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, range, and garbage disposal.

The house has a split floor plan with the master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom with shower and tub, and a large walk in closet.

Low maintenance yard. Two car garage. Water filtration system. Inside laundry room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, just minutes from downtown Fort Worth on I-35! Crowley School District, near H.F. Stevens Middle & Crowley High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

(RLNE3785447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have any available units?
10029 Quail Glen Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have?
Some of 10029 Quail Glen Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10029 Quail Glen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10029 Quail Glen Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10029 Quail Glen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. offers parking.
Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have a pool?
No, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10029 Quail Glen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10029 Quail Glen Dr. has units with dishwashers.

