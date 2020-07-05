10029 Quail Glen Dr.

Amenities

**NOW AVAILABLE** Crowley/Fort Worth: Four bedroom, Single Story house with updates. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1113827?source=marketing



Beautiful four bedroom home in Deer Creek Addition! Nice designer colors with neutral carpet and tile. 10029 Quail Glen offers a great, open living and kitchen area with a vaulted ceiling in the living room. The kitchen features a spacious eat in area, as well as access to the fenced yard. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, microwave, range, and garbage disposal.



The house has a split floor plan with the master bedroom separate from the other bedrooms. The master has an en suite bathroom with shower and tub, and a large walk in closet.



Low maintenance yard. Two car garage. Water filtration system. Inside laundry room. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, just minutes from downtown Fort Worth on I-35! Crowley School District, near H.F. Stevens Middle & Crowley High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



