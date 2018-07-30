All apartments in Fort Worth
10017 Tulare Lane
10017 Tulare Lane

10017 Tulare Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10017 Tulare Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath D.R. Horton home with formal dining area or office space. Island kitchen with huge skylight for lots of natural light, split bedrooms, separate soaking tub & shower in master with walk in closet, privacy fenced back yard & access to community pool. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Tulare Lane have any available units?
10017 Tulare Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10017 Tulare Lane have?
Some of 10017 Tulare Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 Tulare Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Tulare Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Tulare Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10017 Tulare Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10017 Tulare Lane offer parking?
No, 10017 Tulare Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10017 Tulare Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 Tulare Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Tulare Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10017 Tulare Lane has a pool.
Does 10017 Tulare Lane have accessible units?
No, 10017 Tulare Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Tulare Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 Tulare Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

