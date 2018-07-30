10017 Tulare Lane

Amenities

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath D.R. Horton home with formal dining area or office space. Island kitchen with huge skylight for lots of natural light, split bedrooms, separate soaking tub & shower in master with walk in closet, privacy fenced back yard & access to community pool. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1650.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.