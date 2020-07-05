All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

10016 Daly Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4-2-2 in the Bell Station Add. of Ft Worth, HEB ISD! Hypoallergenic Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, neutral colors, WI closets, split bedroom floor plan and so much more! Nice Formal dining with chair railing, large 18x15 family room has a stone corner fireplace and is open to the second dining with a beautiful chandelier. Fabulous kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry, BI microwave, Corian countertops and breakfast bar. Great master suite has high ceilings with panel doors that lead to a private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secodaries, utility with BI cabinets, inviting backyard with covered patio and seating for guests, centrally located to 820, 183 & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10016 Daly Drive have any available units?
10016 Daly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 10016 Daly Drive have?
Some of 10016 Daly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10016 Daly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10016 Daly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10016 Daly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10016 Daly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 10016 Daly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10016 Daly Drive offers parking.
Does 10016 Daly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10016 Daly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10016 Daly Drive have a pool?
No, 10016 Daly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10016 Daly Drive have accessible units?
No, 10016 Daly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10016 Daly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10016 Daly Drive has units with dishwashers.

