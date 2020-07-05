10016 Daly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 4-2-2 in the Bell Station Add. of Ft Worth, HEB ISD! Hypoallergenic Bamboo flooring, stainless steel appliances, spacious rooms, neutral colors, WI closets, split bedroom floor plan and so much more! Nice Formal dining with chair railing, large 18x15 family room has a stone corner fireplace and is open to the second dining with a beautiful chandelier. Fabulous kitchen has gorgeous cabinetry, BI microwave, Corian countertops and breakfast bar. Great master suite has high ceilings with panel doors that lead to a private bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Nice sized secodaries, utility with BI cabinets, inviting backyard with covered patio and seating for guests, centrally located to 820, 183 & 121.