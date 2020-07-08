All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 10013 Legacy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
10013 Legacy Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:26 PM

10013 Legacy Drive

10013 Legacy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10013 Legacy Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/ 1637542?source=marketing

Beautiful single story 4 bedroom on spacious lot. Features include inviting covered front porch, laminate and tile flooring, Island kitchen, separate shower and garden tub in master bedroom, and beautiful covered back porch. Huge Back Yard! Don't miss this opportunity in Falcon Ridge right across from North Elementary School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,325, Available 4/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10013 Legacy Drive have any available units?
10013 Legacy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 10013 Legacy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10013 Legacy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10013 Legacy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10013 Legacy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive offer parking?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive have a pool?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive have accessible units?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10013 Legacy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10013 Legacy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University