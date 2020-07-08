10013 Legacy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/ 1637542?source=marketing



Beautiful single story 4 bedroom on spacious lot. Features include inviting covered front porch, laminate and tile flooring, Island kitchen, separate shower and garden tub in master bedroom, and beautiful covered back porch. Huge Back Yard! Don't miss this opportunity in Falcon Ridge right across from North Elementary School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,325, Available 4/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.