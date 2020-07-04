All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1001 Terrace View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1001 Terrace View Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:00 AM

1001 Terrace View Drive

1001 Terrace View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1001 Terrace View Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Vista West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful home was custom built by previous owners, and upgraded by current owner. This home's entry is dramatic & open, which leads to an open concept living area. Gigantic walk-in closets, large rooms, welcoming sun-room on rear of home, huge backyard with stretch patio, new hardwood floors, downstairs office, custom add-ons & extra space makes this a unique home in the neighborhood. Located directly across from the community pool, beautiful park, duck pond, basketball courts & bike-jogging paths. Large home and backyard perfect for family and pets to run around. Stop by and see this wonderful home, right across from so many neighborhood amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Terrace View Drive have any available units?
1001 Terrace View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Terrace View Drive have?
Some of 1001 Terrace View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Terrace View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Terrace View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Terrace View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Terrace View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Terrace View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Terrace View Drive offers parking.
Does 1001 Terrace View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Terrace View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Terrace View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Terrace View Drive has a pool.
Does 1001 Terrace View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1001 Terrace View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Terrace View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Terrace View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University