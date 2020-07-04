1001 Terrace View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful home was custom built by previous owners, and upgraded by current owner. This home's entry is dramatic & open, which leads to an open concept living area. Gigantic walk-in closets, large rooms, welcoming sun-room on rear of home, huge backyard with stretch patio, new hardwood floors, downstairs office, custom add-ons & extra space makes this a unique home in the neighborhood. Located directly across from the community pool, beautiful park, duck pond, basketball courts & bike-jogging paths. Large home and backyard perfect for family and pets to run around. Stop by and see this wonderful home, right across from so many neighborhood amenities.