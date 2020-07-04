1001 Terrace View Drive

Amenities
This beautiful home was custom built by previous owners, and upgraded by current owner. This home's entry is dramatic & open, which leads to an open concept living area. Gigantic walk-in closets, large rooms, welcoming sun-room on rear of home, huge backyard with stretch patio, new hardwood floors, downstairs office, custom add-ons & extra space makes this a unique home in the neighborhood. Located directly across from the community pool, beautiful park, duck pond, basketball courts & bike-jogging paths. Large home and backyard perfect for family and pets to run around. Stop by and see this wonderful home, right across from so many neighborhood amenities.