All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1001 Henderson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1001 Henderson Street
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:03 PM

1001 Henderson Street

1001 Henderson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1001 Henderson St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.

The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.

The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.

The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space.

Rent include all Utilities.

Available Now.
I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.

The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.

The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.

The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.

The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space.

Rent include all Utilities.

Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Henderson Street have any available units?
1001 Henderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Henderson Street have?
Some of 1001 Henderson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Henderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Henderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Henderson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Henderson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Henderson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Henderson Street offers parking.
Does 1001 Henderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Henderson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Henderson Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Henderson Street has a pool.
Does 1001 Henderson Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1001 Henderson Street has accessible units.
Does 1001 Henderson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Henderson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Sagewater Village
9340 Feather Grass Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University