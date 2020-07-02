1001 Henderson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.



The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.



The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.



The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.



The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space.



Rent include all Utilities.



Available Now.

I have pleasure in offering this unique modern one bedroom Apartment, which is offered fully furnished to a high standard throughout.



The lounge is a good size with a spacious and fully equipped kitchen.



The bathroom is unique and fully fitted to a high standard. There is ample storage space throughout the whole apartment.



The Apartment is situated in a very good residential area of the downtown.



The property comes with it's own secured off-street car parking space.



Rent include all Utilities.



Available Now.