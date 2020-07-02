1000 West Belknap Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Well maintained, 3 story townhome a hop skip and jump away from Panther Island, 7th Street and Sundance Square. First floor offers beautiful common areas highlighted by laminate wood floors, custom drapery and delightfully tall ceilings. Kitchen features stunning granite countertops and a full appliance suite. Attached, air conditioned, garage enters off of the kitchen. Middle floor highlighted by a grand second living room with custom built ins, gas fireplace and dramatic two story ceilings. Enormous master suite on second floor features custom built in headboard and handsome laminate wood floors. En suite offers a soaking tub with separate, walk in shower and a double vanity. Exquisite custom closet as well! Third floor features the two secondary bedrooms and full guest bathroom. Each bedroom offers plenty of space and adequate closets. HOA maintains front yards and common areas as well as sprinkler system. Dynamite location near all things The Fort!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.