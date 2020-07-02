All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1000 West Belknap Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1000 West Belknap Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 West Belknap Street

1000 West Belknap Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Downtown Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 West Belknap Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Downtown Fort Worth

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained, 3 story townhome a hop skip and jump away from Panther Island, 7th Street and Sundance Square. First floor offers beautiful common areas highlighted by laminate wood floors, custom drapery and delightfully tall ceilings. Kitchen features stunning granite countertops and a full appliance suite. Attached, air conditioned, garage enters off of the kitchen. Middle floor highlighted by a grand second living room with custom built ins, gas fireplace and dramatic two story ceilings. Enormous master suite on second floor features custom built in headboard and handsome laminate wood floors. En suite offers a soaking tub with separate, walk in shower and a double vanity. Exquisite custom closet as well! Third floor features the two secondary bedrooms and full guest bathroom. Each bedroom offers plenty of space and adequate closets. HOA maintains front yards and common areas as well as sprinkler system. Dynamite location near all things The Fort!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 West Belknap Street have any available units?
1000 West Belknap Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 West Belknap Street have?
Some of 1000 West Belknap Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 West Belknap Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 West Belknap Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 West Belknap Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 West Belknap Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1000 West Belknap Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 West Belknap Street offers parking.
Does 1000 West Belknap Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 West Belknap Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 West Belknap Street have a pool?
No, 1000 West Belknap Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 West Belknap Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 West Belknap Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 West Belknap Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 West Belknap Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University