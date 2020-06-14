164 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with hardwood floors
Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Farmers Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.