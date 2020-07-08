All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Mercer Crossing

11700 Luna Rd · (972) 646-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09107 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 03309 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 04209 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06201 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 07301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 08201 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mercer Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
dog park
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
pool
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
pool table
Welcome to Mercer Crossing Apartments, where upscale, sophisticated living comes together with comfort and convenience to create a better life. Located in Farmers Branch, TX, near the desirable Las Colinas neighborhood, residents have access to world-class dining and shopping, major employers, schools, and a quick commute to Dallas. The unbeatable location at Mercer Crossing paired with luxurious apartment features and community amenities add up to the perfect combination of style and comfort.

Mercer Crossing offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Choose from six different one bedroom floor plans, five two bedroom floor plans, or one of our incredibly spacious and comfortable three bedroom apartments. As a resident, you will enjoy the convenience of built-in desks and bookshelves, quartz countertops, and double vanity sinks. Here, we believe that variety allows for a more personalized apartment living experience.

Come home to a gorgeous, contemporary home at Mercer Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedroom, $250 for 2 bedroom, $350 for 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $20/month, pest control $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per apartment
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bull Dog, German Shepherd, Malamute, Rottweiler, Doberman, Dalmatian, Akita, Chow, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $50/month, detached garage $125-$200/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mercer Crossing have any available units?
Mercer Crossing has 64 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mercer Crossing have?
Some of Mercer Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mercer Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Mercer Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mercer Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Mercer Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Mercer Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Mercer Crossing offers parking.
Does Mercer Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mercer Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mercer Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Mercer Crossing has a pool.
Does Mercer Crossing have accessible units?
No, Mercer Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Mercer Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Mercer Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Mercer Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Mercer Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
