Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed pool business center carport clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe pool table

Welcome to Mercer Crossing Apartments, where upscale, sophisticated living comes together with comfort and convenience to create a better life. Located in Farmers Branch, TX, near the desirable Las Colinas neighborhood, residents have access to world-class dining and shopping, major employers, schools, and a quick commute to Dallas. The unbeatable location at Mercer Crossing paired with luxurious apartment features and community amenities add up to the perfect combination of style and comfort.



Mercer Crossing offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. Choose from six different one bedroom floor plans, five two bedroom floor plans, or one of our incredibly spacious and comfortable three bedroom apartments. As a resident, you will enjoy the convenience of built-in desks and bookshelves, quartz countertops, and double vanity sinks. Here, we believe that variety allows for a more personalized apartment living experience.



Come home to a gorgeous, contemporary home at Mercer Crossing.