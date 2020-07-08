6132 Sutton Fields Trail

Amenities

Brand new, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1-story home in Prosper ISD! Community pool, tennis courts, and more included and steps away. Radiant barrier, LED bulbs, and more help exceed latest ENERGY STAR standards which results in a $115 average monthly energy cost. Carpet in bedrooms and tile everywhere else. Private Owners Retreat includes large bay window and a luxurious bath with two sinks, walk-in closet, linen closet, and large shower with seat. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens to the living room and breakfast area. The well-appointed quartz countertop & stone backsplash highlight a SS gas stove, oven, microwave, & ample cabinet space plus a butler's pantry. Large covered patio. 4th bedroom could be study.