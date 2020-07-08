All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 6132 Sutton Fields Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
6132 Sutton Fields Trail
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

6132 Sutton Fields Trail

6132 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6132 Hutton Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Brand new, 4 bed, 2 bath, 1-story home in Prosper ISD! Community pool, tennis courts, and more included and steps away. Radiant barrier, LED bulbs, and more help exceed latest ENERGY STAR standards which results in a $115 average monthly energy cost. Carpet in bedrooms and tile everywhere else. Private Owners Retreat includes large bay window and a luxurious bath with two sinks, walk-in closet, linen closet, and large shower with seat. Kitchen is perfect for entertaining as it opens to the living room and breakfast area. The well-appointed quartz countertop & stone backsplash highlight a SS gas stove, oven, microwave, & ample cabinet space plus a butler's pantry. Large covered patio. 4th bedroom could be study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have any available units?
6132 Sutton Fields Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have?
Some of 6132 Sutton Fields Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6132 Sutton Fields Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6132 Sutton Fields Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6132 Sutton Fields Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail offers parking.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail has a pool.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have accessible units?
No, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 6132 Sutton Fields Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6132 Sutton Fields Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary