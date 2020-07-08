All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:31 AM

14407 Heartside Pl

14407 Heartside Place · No Longer Available
Location

14407 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Farmers Branch has just been renovated! Newly renovated master bathroom, kitchen, corrected foundation, patio/deck redone, redone fence and more! [TH-A]

The home includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a two-car garage. The home is in a great location, near McLaughlin/Strickland Elementary School, Brookhaven Country Club, Planet Fitness, Farmer's Branch Community Rec Center and Aquatics Center, Burger King, Dollar General, Goodwill and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14407 Heartside Pl have any available units?
14407 Heartside Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 14407 Heartside Pl have?
Some of 14407 Heartside Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14407 Heartside Pl currently offering any rent specials?
14407 Heartside Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14407 Heartside Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14407 Heartside Pl is pet friendly.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl offer parking?
Yes, 14407 Heartside Pl offers parking.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14407 Heartside Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl have a pool?
No, 14407 Heartside Pl does not have a pool.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl have accessible units?
No, 14407 Heartside Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14407 Heartside Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14407 Heartside Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14407 Heartside Pl has units with air conditioning.

