14407 Heartside Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Farmers Branch has just been renovated! Newly renovated master bathroom, kitchen, corrected foundation, patio/deck redone, redone fence and more! [TH-A]



The home includes ceiling fans, laminate and carpet flooring, W/D connections, appliances, central heat/air, a fenced backyard and a two-car garage. The home is in a great location, near McLaughlin/Strickland Elementary School, Brookhaven Country Club, Planet Fitness, Farmer's Branch Community Rec Center and Aquatics Center, Burger King, Dollar General, Goodwill and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.