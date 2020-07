Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this nicely updated home in the heart of Farmers Branch on nearly a quarter acre. Updates include updated bathrooms, flooring, fresh paint and stack washer-dryer unit. This home has an attached one car garage with parking for 2 vehicles in front. The backyard is spacious and fenced in with an open patio area and additional storage shed. The rent includes all yard work and appliances. We are pet friendly with additional deposit