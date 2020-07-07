Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Duncanville featuring a large living and entertainment space with a brick fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautifully stained cabinetry. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Come view this lovely home today!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 635 Truman Court have any available units?
635 Truman Court doesn't have any available units at this time.