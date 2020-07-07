All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 635 Truman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
635 Truman Court
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:24 PM

635 Truman Court

635 Truman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

635 Truman Court, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Duncanville featuring a large living and entertainment space with a brick fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautifully stained cabinetry. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Truman Court have any available units?
635 Truman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Truman Court have?
Some of 635 Truman Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Truman Court currently offering any rent specials?
635 Truman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Truman Court pet-friendly?
No, 635 Truman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 635 Truman Court offer parking?
Yes, 635 Truman Court offers parking.
Does 635 Truman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Truman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Truman Court have a pool?
No, 635 Truman Court does not have a pool.
Does 635 Truman Court have accessible units?
No, 635 Truman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Truman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Truman Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District