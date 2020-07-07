635 Truman Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Duncanville featuring a large living and entertainment space with a brick fireplace. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautifully stained cabinetry. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring and with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Come view this lovely home today!