Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

438 Blueridge Drive

438 Blueridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Blueridge Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! Neutral colors throughout! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Blueridge Drive have any available units?
438 Blueridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
Is 438 Blueridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 Blueridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Blueridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Blueridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive offer parking?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive have a pool?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Blueridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Blueridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

