Duncanville, TX
1823 Crystal Springs Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:54 AM

1823 Crystal Springs Drive

1823 Crystal Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Crystal Springs Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home, move-in ready! Easy access to Hwy- 67 and I-20. Close to schools and shopping. 3 bedroom 2 baths, the Dining room could be used as the 4th bedroom, cover Patio, huge back yard...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have any available units?
1823 Crystal Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have?
Some of 1823 Crystal Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Crystal Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Crystal Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Crystal Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Crystal Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Crystal Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

