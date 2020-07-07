Very nice completely remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. New Paint, New vinyl plank & carpet flooring, new stove, dishwasher. Don't miss this one! APP FEE $50 per Adult. TAR App accepted or Apply Online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have any available units?
143 Austin Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.