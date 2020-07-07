All apartments in Duncanville
Find more places like 143 Austin Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duncanville, TX
/
143 Austin Stone Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:33 AM

143 Austin Stone Drive

143 Austin Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Duncanville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

143 Austin Stone Drive, Duncanville, TX 75137

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice completely remodeled 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. New Paint, New vinyl plank & carpet flooring, new stove, dishwasher. Don't miss this one! APP FEE $50 per Adult. TAR App accepted or Apply Online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have any available units?
143 Austin Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duncanville, TX.
How much is rent in Duncanville, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duncanville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Austin Stone Drive have?
Some of 143 Austin Stone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Austin Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Austin Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Austin Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Austin Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Duncanville.
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 143 Austin Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Austin Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Austin Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Austin Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Austin Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Austin Stone Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1303 Main
1303 S Main St
Duncanville, TX 75137
Bella Ruscello Luxury Apartment Homes
250 E Highway 67
Duncanville, TX 75137

Similar Pages

Duncanville 1 BedroomsDuncanville 2 Bedrooms
Duncanville Apartments with GymDuncanville Cheap Places
Duncanville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TX
Forney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXCorsicana, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District