Beautiful Augusta, brick front with stucco exterior. Spacious open floor plan features 2 BR, 2 Bath plus a study or office. Bay window in dining room. Large master BR with walk in closet has direct access to extended patio through French doors. Garage is extended 4 FT to accommodate larger vehicles or possibly 2 cars & golf cart. Back yard is fenced. 13 seer A-C compressor. Storage space over garage is floored, solar shades on west side of home.