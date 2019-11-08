All apartments in Denton
905 Meadowedge Lane
905 Meadowedge Lane

905 Meadowedge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

905 Meadowedge Lane, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, move-in ready home in sought after Northpointe neighborhood in North Denton! Home features open concept layout, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Many upgrades include beautiful vinyl flooring throughout main areas, kitchen w granite counters & new backsplash, remodeled master shower and beautiful tiled fireplace. Tons of natural light throughout home! Enjoy cookouts on the large extended patio in backyard which backs to the greenbelt, offering plenty of privacy. Conveniently located close to Rayzor Ranch, easy access to 288, 380 and I35. Home includes new refrigerator, washer and dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Meadowedge Lane have any available units?
905 Meadowedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Meadowedge Lane have?
Some of 905 Meadowedge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Meadowedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Meadowedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Meadowedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Meadowedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 905 Meadowedge Lane offer parking?
No, 905 Meadowedge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 905 Meadowedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Meadowedge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Meadowedge Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Meadowedge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Meadowedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Meadowedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Meadowedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Meadowedge Lane has units with dishwashers.

