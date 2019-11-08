905 Meadowedge Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous, move-in ready home in sought after Northpointe neighborhood in North Denton! Home features open concept layout, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Many upgrades include beautiful vinyl flooring throughout main areas, kitchen w granite counters & new backsplash, remodeled master shower and beautiful tiled fireplace. Tons of natural light throughout home! Enjoy cookouts on the large extended patio in backyard which backs to the greenbelt, offering plenty of privacy. Conveniently located close to Rayzor Ranch, easy access to 288, 380 and I35. Home includes new refrigerator, washer and dryer!