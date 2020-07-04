All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 8900 Glen Falls Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
8900 Glen Falls Ln.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:16 AM

8900 Glen Falls Ln.

8900 Glen Falls Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8900 Glen Falls Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
8900 Glen Falls Ln. Available 07/01/19 Enjoy This Spacious, Well Maintained Home! - Enjoy This Spacious, Well-Maintained Home! Inviting living area with cozy fireplace. Features laminate wood flooring through including bedrooms. Amazing eat-in kitchen with granite like counter tops, ceramic tile floors, and kitchen backsplash, and built-in microwave. Sizable Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. The exterior features A GIANT backyard fully fenced in, which offers lots of privacy. Covered patio. Community pool! More Photos Coming Soon.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3443624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have any available units?
8900 Glen Falls Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have?
Some of 8900 Glen Falls Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8900 Glen Falls Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8900 Glen Falls Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8900 Glen Falls Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. offer parking?
No, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. has a pool.
Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8900 Glen Falls Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8900 Glen Falls Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas