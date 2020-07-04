Amenities

8900 Glen Falls Ln. Available 07/01/19 Enjoy This Spacious, Well Maintained Home! - Enjoy This Spacious, Well-Maintained Home! Inviting living area with cozy fireplace. Features laminate wood flooring through including bedrooms. Amazing eat-in kitchen with granite like counter tops, ceramic tile floors, and kitchen backsplash, and built-in microwave. Sizable Master Bedroom and secondary rooms. The exterior features A GIANT backyard fully fenced in, which offers lots of privacy. Covered patio. Community pool! More Photos Coming Soon.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3443624)