8412 Clear River Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

HOME BACKS TO PARK. Super cute 1 story home backs to one of Denton's finest parks complete with: hike-bike trails, playground and sand volleyball court. COMMUNITY POOL is a short walk around the corner. Washer-Drier-Fridge are already in place. Covered patio has lovely views out back. Storage shed. Sprinkler system. Great location in south Denton. Close to Guyer High School, McNair Elementary and shopping. Pets will be considered by owner on a case by case basis. Available around 8-21-19. Currently occupied. Pictures are of home when vacant. Good credit required.