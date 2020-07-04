All apartments in Denton
8412 Clear River Lane

8412 Clear River Lane
Location

8412 Clear River Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
HOME BACKS TO PARK. Super cute 1 story home backs to one of Denton's finest parks complete with: hike-bike trails, playground and sand volleyball court. COMMUNITY POOL is a short walk around the corner. Washer-Drier-Fridge are already in place. Covered patio has lovely views out back. Storage shed. Sprinkler system. Great location in south Denton. Close to Guyer High School, McNair Elementary and shopping. Pets will be considered by owner on a case by case basis. Available around 8-21-19. Currently occupied. Pictures are of home when vacant. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 Clear River Lane have any available units?
8412 Clear River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8412 Clear River Lane have?
Some of 8412 Clear River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 Clear River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8412 Clear River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 Clear River Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8412 Clear River Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8412 Clear River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8412 Clear River Lane offers parking.
Does 8412 Clear River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8412 Clear River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 Clear River Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8412 Clear River Lane has a pool.
Does 8412 Clear River Lane have accessible units?
No, 8412 Clear River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 Clear River Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 Clear River Lane has units with dishwashers.

