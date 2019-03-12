805 Brock Circle

3 bedroom 2 bath house close to downtown - Super cute house close to downtown. On a secluded circle drive with no through traffic. House has new paint on the interior. Nice fenced in and shaded back yard. All pictures are recent. Ready to show and lease.
(RLNE5065414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
