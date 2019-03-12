All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 805 Brock Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
805 Brock Circle
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:09 AM

805 Brock Circle

805 Brock Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

805 Brock Circle, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2 bath house close to downtown - Super cute house close to downtown. On a secluded circle drive with no through traffic. House has new paint on the interior. Nice fenced in and shaded back yard. All pictures are recent. Ready to show and lease.

(RLNE5065414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Brock Circle have any available units?
805 Brock Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 805 Brock Circle currently offering any rent specials?
805 Brock Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Brock Circle pet-friendly?
No, 805 Brock Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 805 Brock Circle offer parking?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not offer parking.
Does 805 Brock Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Brock Circle have a pool?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not have a pool.
Does 805 Brock Circle have accessible units?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Brock Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Brock Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Brock Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas