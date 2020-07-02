All apartments in Denton
800 W. Congress St.

800 West Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 W. Congress St. have any available units?
800 W. Congress St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 800 W. Congress St. currently offering any rent specials?
800 W. Congress St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 W. Congress St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 W. Congress St. is pet friendly.
Does 800 W. Congress St. offer parking?
No, 800 W. Congress St. does not offer parking.
Does 800 W. Congress St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 W. Congress St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 W. Congress St. have a pool?
No, 800 W. Congress St. does not have a pool.
Does 800 W. Congress St. have accessible units?
No, 800 W. Congress St. does not have accessible units.
Does 800 W. Congress St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 W. Congress St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 W. Congress St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 W. Congress St. does not have units with air conditioning.

