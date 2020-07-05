7912 Bishop Pine Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful appointments create a warm and inviting experience. Easy access to I-35E from this planned community. This energy conscious home is just waiting for you! Master suite and office are down. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Upstairs has a separate living area and additional bedrooms. Yard care included in the lease price. Garage space has extra 5' for storage. Radiant barrier and low E windows provide energy efficiency.



Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.