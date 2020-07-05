All apartments in Denton
7912 Bishop Pine Road

7912 Bishop Pine Road · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Bishop Pine Road, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful appointments create a warm and inviting experience. Easy access to I-35E from this planned community. This energy conscious home is just waiting for you! Master suite and office are down. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Upstairs has a separate living area and additional bedrooms. Yard care included in the lease price. Garage space has extra 5' for storage. Radiant barrier and low E windows provide energy efficiency.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighting no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

