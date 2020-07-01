710 N Crawford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking media room new construction

MOVE IN READY!! Brand New Construction One Story Home built with Energy Efficiency in mind. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Huge Backyard. Granite C-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. SS Appliances in Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in all Living Areas. Right in the Heart of Denton with easy access to Shops, Professional Businesses, Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Theaters, Parks and Freeways. Active Denton Night Life is right down the Street. Great Starter Home or Family Home or could be an Investor Home w tremendous Lease Potential. Come have a look and make this your Dream come True Home! Now available for LEASE.