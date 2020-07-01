All apartments in Denton
Last updated September 17 2019 at 6:56 AM

710 N Crawford Street

710 North Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 North Crawford Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
new construction
MOVE IN READY!! Brand New Construction One Story Home built with Energy Efficiency in mind. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Huge Backyard. Granite C-Tops in Kitchen and Bathrooms. SS Appliances in Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in all Living Areas. Right in the Heart of Denton with easy access to Shops, Professional Businesses, Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Theaters, Parks and Freeways. Active Denton Night Life is right down the Street. Great Starter Home or Family Home or could be an Investor Home w tremendous Lease Potential. Come have a look and make this your Dream come True Home! Now available for LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 N Crawford Street have any available units?
710 N Crawford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 N Crawford Street have?
Some of 710 N Crawford Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 N Crawford Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 N Crawford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 N Crawford Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 N Crawford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 710 N Crawford Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 N Crawford Street offers parking.
Does 710 N Crawford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 N Crawford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 N Crawford Street have a pool?
No, 710 N Crawford Street does not have a pool.
Does 710 N Crawford Street have accessible units?
No, 710 N Crawford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 N Crawford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 N Crawford Street has units with dishwashers.

