All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 6324 Thoroughbred Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
6324 Thoroughbred Trail
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6324 Thoroughbred Trail

6324 Thoroughbred Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6324 Thoroughbred Trail, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
New dark, wooden floors installed throughout entire home and newly painted, neutral colored walls. This well kept, functional home includes large living room, eat-in kitchen, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home is beautifully situated on a corner, treed lot in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision. Large back yard, wooden fence, with covered deck is great for entertaining family and friends and is pet friendly. Storage building in the backyard is a PLUS! HOA fee is paid by landlord, but tenant gets to enjoy community pool, park, jogging, bike path, playground and private lake, pond. Easy access to I35 and 377. Close to shopping, schools, universities and entertainment. Home is move in ready for tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have any available units?
6324 Thoroughbred Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have?
Some of 6324 Thoroughbred Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6324 Thoroughbred Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6324 Thoroughbred Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6324 Thoroughbred Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail offer parking?
No, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail has a pool.
Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have accessible units?
No, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6324 Thoroughbred Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6324 Thoroughbred Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas