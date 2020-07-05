6324 Thoroughbred Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

New dark, wooden floors installed throughout entire home and newly painted, neutral colored walls. This well kept, functional home includes large living room, eat-in kitchen, along with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Home is beautifully situated on a corner, treed lot in the Wheeler Ridge subdivision. Large back yard, wooden fence, with covered deck is great for entertaining family and friends and is pet friendly. Storage building in the backyard is a PLUS! HOA fee is paid by landlord, but tenant gets to enjoy community pool, park, jogging, bike path, playground and private lake, pond. Easy access to I35 and 377. Close to shopping, schools, universities and entertainment. Home is move in ready for tenants!