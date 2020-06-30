All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 629 Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
629 Park Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:08 AM

629 Park Lane

629 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

629 Park Lane, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This remodeled 4 Br, 2 Bath, 2 living are home has plenty of living space with a mother in law suite containing one living, bathroom and bedroom right off the kitchen. Forget mom, it would make a great space to you to retreat to away from the kiddos after a long day! That space has it own entrance from outside as well.. Plank flooring, Granite countertops and new silver appliances are a huge feature. Short drive to downtown, TWU, UNT, or I35. Students love this property because it would be less than $375 per bedroom!!!

Pictures, Floorpan, Application: www.a2zpropman.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Park Lane have any available units?
629 Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Park Lane have?
Some of 629 Park Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
629 Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 629 Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 629 Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 629 Park Lane offers parking.
Does 629 Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Park Lane have a pool?
No, 629 Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 629 Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 629 Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas