629 Park Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This remodeled 4 Br, 2 Bath, 2 living are home has plenty of living space with a mother in law suite containing one living, bathroom and bedroom right off the kitchen. Forget mom, it would make a great space to you to retreat to away from the kiddos after a long day! That space has it own entrance from outside as well.. Plank flooring, Granite countertops and new silver appliances are a huge feature. Short drive to downtown, TWU, UNT, or I35. Students love this property because it would be less than $375 per bedroom!!!



