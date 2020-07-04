All apartments in Denton
6016 Brookside Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:57 PM

6016 Brookside Drive

6016 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6016 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Adorable 3bd 2bth home in beautiful Country Lakes North**Offers private lakes, ponds, jogging, bike paths, playground, clubhouse, comm. pool. Charming lit entry leads to split bedrm(s) or study with built in shelving & window seating. Beautiful open concept kitchen-dining rm-living rm, light & bright, feat. breakfast bar, pantry, tons of cabinets and granite counter space, SS refrigerator included; cozy fireplace. Separate utility rm with washer and dryer included too! Large master also offers built in window seating looking out to large fenced backyard. Master en suite has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walk in closet. Roof, AC & water heater only ~1yr old!
Easy access & minutes from 35W & US377!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6016 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6016 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6016 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6016 Brookside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6016 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6016 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6016 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6016 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6016 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6016 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 6016 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6016 Brookside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6016 Brookside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6016 Brookside Drive has a pool.
Does 6016 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6016 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6016 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6016 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

