6016 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

**Adorable 3bd 2bth home in beautiful Country Lakes North**Offers private lakes, ponds, jogging, bike paths, playground, clubhouse, comm. pool. Charming lit entry leads to split bedrm(s) or study with built in shelving & window seating. Beautiful open concept kitchen-dining rm-living rm, light & bright, feat. breakfast bar, pantry, tons of cabinets and granite counter space, SS refrigerator included; cozy fireplace. Separate utility rm with washer and dryer included too! Large master also offers built in window seating looking out to large fenced backyard. Master en suite has separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks & walk in closet. Roof, AC & water heater only ~1yr old!

Easy access & minutes from 35W & US377!