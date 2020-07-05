All apartments in Denton
6004 Brookside Drive
6004 Brookside Drive

6004 Brookside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 - 2.5 - 2 with study in Country Lakes! Full Interior paint as of Aug 2018 and new carpets in the bedrooms. Kitchen has island and built-in microwave. Living room has soaring 2-story ceiling and fireplace. Study in front could double as a formal living room. Nice sun room in back! Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6004 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6004 Brookside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Brookside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 6004 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 6004 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Brookside Drive have a pool?
No, 6004 Brookside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6004 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

