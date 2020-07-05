Spacious 3 - 2.5 - 2 with study in Country Lakes! Full Interior paint as of Aug 2018 and new carpets in the bedrooms. Kitchen has island and built-in microwave. Living room has soaring 2-story ceiling and fireplace. Study in front could double as a formal living room. Nice sun room in back! Owner pays HOA dues.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 Brookside Drive have any available units?
6004 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 6004 Brookside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.