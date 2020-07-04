Amenities
BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME! Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! - Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! Large living. Huge Kitchen with an Island. 4 Burner Gas Stove. Granite countertop. Dark cabinets. Large Pantry. Split Bedrooms. Master with bay window. Master Bath features garden tub, double sink, walk-in shower and walk-in Closet. Separate utility room with storage. Fenced Backyard. 2 Inch Blinds throughout. Agent and tenant to verify all schools and sizes. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.
5817 GLENWOOD DRIVE
DENTON, TX 76208
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Lots of storage Throughout
Granite Countertops
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Baths
Wood Flooring in Living, Entry, Halls
Carpet in Bedrooms
Split Bedrooms
Master bath with separate toilet, Garden Tub, Double sinks, Walk-in Shower
Fenced Backyard
Separate Utility
Covered Back Patio
EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT
