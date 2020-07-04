Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME! Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! - Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! Large living. Huge Kitchen with an Island. 4 Burner Gas Stove. Granite countertop. Dark cabinets. Large Pantry. Split Bedrooms. Master with bay window. Master Bath features garden tub, double sink, walk-in shower and walk-in Closet. Separate utility room with storage. Fenced Backyard. 2 Inch Blinds throughout. Agent and tenant to verify all schools and sizes. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.



5817 GLENWOOD DRIVE

DENTON, TX 76208



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Lots of storage Throughout

Granite Countertops

INCLUDES Range

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Microwave

Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Baths

Wood Flooring in Living, Entry, Halls

Carpet in Bedrooms

Split Bedrooms

Master bath with separate toilet, Garden Tub, Double sinks, Walk-in Shower

Fenced Backyard

Separate Utility

Covered Back Patio



EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT



