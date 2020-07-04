All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:29 AM

5817 Glenwood Drive

5817 Glenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Glenwood Drive, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME! Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! - Incredible Floor Plan! Open Concept. Energy Efficient. Beautiful 3-2-2 with all your favorite amenities! Large living. Huge Kitchen with an Island. 4 Burner Gas Stove. Granite countertop. Dark cabinets. Large Pantry. Split Bedrooms. Master with bay window. Master Bath features garden tub, double sink, walk-in shower and walk-in Closet. Separate utility room with storage. Fenced Backyard. 2 Inch Blinds throughout. Agent and tenant to verify all schools and sizes. Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

View All Available Properties @ www.FirstAmericanRE.net

Call TODAY!

5817 GLENWOOD DRIVE
DENTON, TX 76208

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Lots of storage Throughout
Granite Countertops
INCLUDES Range
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Microwave
Tile in Kitchen, Dining, Baths
Wood Flooring in Living, Entry, Halls
Carpet in Bedrooms
Split Bedrooms
Master bath with separate toilet, Garden Tub, Double sinks, Walk-in Shower
Fenced Backyard
Separate Utility
Covered Back Patio

EASY ACCESS TO GREAT LOCAL RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866.990.9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

(RLNE5352040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Glenwood Drive have any available units?
5817 Glenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5817 Glenwood Drive have?
Some of 5817 Glenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Glenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Glenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Glenwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5817 Glenwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5817 Glenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5817 Glenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5817 Glenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 Glenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Glenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5817 Glenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Glenwood Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5817 Glenwood Drive has accessible units.
Does 5817 Glenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5817 Glenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

