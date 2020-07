Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom home in a great neighborhood with highly rated schools nearby.Close to nearby shopping, restaurants and UNT. Easy access to 1-35! This home features an open living area, with eat in kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The master bathroom has separate sinks and a large walk in closet. Upstairs there is a large open game room, bedroom, and full bathroom. Also nearby community pool and walking trail. This is a MUST SEE!