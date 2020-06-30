All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5603 Green Ivy Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5603 Green Ivy Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:52 AM

5603 Green Ivy Road

5603 Green Ivy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5603 Green Ivy Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO CATS! Perfect spot for your new place. Stones throw from Highland Village, Corinth and Denton's Downtown square. Great layout as well. 4 bedroom with the flexibility to have one of those bedrooms an office or study or bedroom! Massive living and dinning area with neutral cool paint on walls and dark rich wood flooring. Bright open kitchen with stainless steel oven, glass flat cook top and stainless steel microwave. Refrigerator stays. Excellent size master bedroom with tall ceilings and beautiful detailing on ceiling. Full bathroom in hallway off the guest bedrooms is completely updated and modern. This is one home you certainly won't want to miss so come see eit today and apply online tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Green Ivy Road have any available units?
5603 Green Ivy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 Green Ivy Road have?
Some of 5603 Green Ivy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Green Ivy Road currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Green Ivy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Green Ivy Road pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Green Ivy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5603 Green Ivy Road offer parking?
Yes, 5603 Green Ivy Road offers parking.
Does 5603 Green Ivy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Green Ivy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Green Ivy Road have a pool?
No, 5603 Green Ivy Road does not have a pool.
Does 5603 Green Ivy Road have accessible units?
No, 5603 Green Ivy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Green Ivy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Green Ivy Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas