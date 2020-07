Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5407 Green Ivy Available 07/03/20 ***Wheeler Ridge*** - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath house Plank flooring throughout, skip trowel with accent paint making a cozy atmosphere in the place you call home. A MUST SEE view from your covered back patio, great for entertaining. Irrigation system, 2 car garage with remote control entry. Close to shopping, Easy access to I35 and zoned for GUYER High School.



****Move In 7/3/2020***



Schedule your tour today! 940-565-9902 ext.1 TRACY



(RLNE3046329)