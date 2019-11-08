5308 Wharfside Place

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! ALMOST NEW! 2934 sqft house with 4 beds, study down,3.5 baths & game room up. Vaulted soaring ceiling family room, massive kitchen island with granite top. Sunny breakfast room opens to a covered rear patio and spacious backyard. Study with french doors and walk-in closet could be 5th bed. Master suite down with garden soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Upstairs are a spacious game room, 3 beds, a hall bath & a Jack-n-Jill bath. 42 inch cabinets, 12mm laminate, upgraded carpet & tile, upgraded fixtures, whirlpool appliances, plantation shutters, 2 inch blinds and more.



Community pool, park, playground and trails. Highly ranked schools, easy access to I-35E, train, UNT and TWC.