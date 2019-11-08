All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 5308 Wharfside Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
5308 Wharfside Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5308 Wharfside Place

5308 Wharfside Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5308 Wharfside Pl, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
MOVE-IN READY! ALMOST NEW! 2934 sqft house with 4 beds, study down,3.5 baths & game room up. Vaulted soaring ceiling family room, massive kitchen island with granite top. Sunny breakfast room opens to a covered rear patio and spacious backyard. Study with french doors and walk-in closet could be 5th bed. Master suite down with garden soaking tub and large walk-in closet. Upstairs are a spacious game room, 3 beds, a hall bath & a Jack-n-Jill bath. 42 inch cabinets, 12mm laminate, upgraded carpet & tile, upgraded fixtures, whirlpool appliances, plantation shutters, 2 inch blinds and more.

Community pool, park, playground and trails. Highly ranked schools, easy access to I-35E, train, UNT and TWC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Wharfside Place have any available units?
5308 Wharfside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Wharfside Place have?
Some of 5308 Wharfside Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Wharfside Place currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Wharfside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Wharfside Place pet-friendly?
No, 5308 Wharfside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5308 Wharfside Place offer parking?
Yes, 5308 Wharfside Place offers parking.
Does 5308 Wharfside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Wharfside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Wharfside Place have a pool?
Yes, 5308 Wharfside Place has a pool.
Does 5308 Wharfside Place have accessible units?
No, 5308 Wharfside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Wharfside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 Wharfside Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas