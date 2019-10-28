All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
5205 Parkplace Drive
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:41 AM

5205 Parkplace Drive

5205 Parkplace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5205 Parkplace Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 baths in Country Lakes! This property backs up to a greenbelt with beautiful views. Large yard with a covered patio for outdoor activities. Master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and over sized walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious!! Large living area with a enormous kitchen with island. SS appliances. New rood 2017. Full access to paid HOA amenities including pool, walking trail, greenbelt and playgrounds. Home won't last long! Please send all completed applications to jillpope@kw.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 Parkplace Drive have any available units?
5205 Parkplace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5205 Parkplace Drive have?
Some of 5205 Parkplace Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5205 Parkplace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5205 Parkplace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 Parkplace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5205 Parkplace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5205 Parkplace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5205 Parkplace Drive offers parking.
Does 5205 Parkplace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 Parkplace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 Parkplace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5205 Parkplace Drive has a pool.
Does 5205 Parkplace Drive have accessible units?
No, 5205 Parkplace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 Parkplace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5205 Parkplace Drive has units with dishwashers.

