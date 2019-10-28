5205 Parkplace Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 baths in Country Lakes! This property backs up to a greenbelt with beautiful views. Large yard with a covered patio for outdoor activities. Master suite with soaking tub, separate shower and over sized walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious!! Large living area with a enormous kitchen with island. SS appliances. New rood 2017. Full access to paid HOA amenities including pool, walking trail, greenbelt and playgrounds. Home won't last long! Please send all completed applications to jillpope@kw.com