Denton, TX
5013 Spyglass Hill Lane
Last updated June 25 2019 at 5:59 PM

5013 Spyglass Hill Lane

5013 Spyglass Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5013 Spyglass Hill Lane, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom + study, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in desired Villages of Carmel, built in 2013! One-story layout is open and flexible - study can double as formal dining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, glass-top stove, and island. Huge living room is open to kitchen and dining with recently installed laminate wood flooring in the living room. Large pantry includes utility room. Split bedrooms with master on back of home. Full Interior Paint June of 2019. Owner pays HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have any available units?
5013 Spyglass Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have?
Some of 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5013 Spyglass Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5013 Spyglass Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.

