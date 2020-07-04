5013 Spyglass Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom + study, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in desired Villages of Carmel, built in 2013! One-story layout is open and flexible - study can double as formal dining. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, glass-top stove, and island. Huge living room is open to kitchen and dining with recently installed laminate wood flooring in the living room. Large pantry includes utility room. Split bedrooms with master on back of home. Full Interior Paint June of 2019. Owner pays HOA dues.