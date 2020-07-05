4904 Brookside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Make this Tuscan feel home, your new home. Hand-crafted, rough Hewn Beams adorn the soaring ceiling. Gourmet kitchen, 42 in custom cabinets & large Granite Island for entertaining in an open concept dining. Lower level suite for guests or study. Family room with 20' ceilings & 2-story windows overlooking an outdoor kitchen for entertaining. 2 bedrooms up share a Jack and Jill bath with granite counters. Up, another family living space adjoins a comfy media room. Zoned for the New Denton High School opening in 2022 and 5 minutes from Liberty Christian School. HOA boosts 2 beautiful pools, a dog training park and other great facilities. All information is approx. to be verified by Buyer and or Agent of buyer.