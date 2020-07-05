All apartments in Denton
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

4904 Brookside Drive, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Make this Tuscan feel home, your new home. Hand-crafted, rough Hewn Beams adorn the soaring ceiling. Gourmet kitchen, 42 in custom cabinets & large Granite Island for entertaining in an open concept dining. Lower level suite for guests or study. Family room with 20' ceilings & 2-story windows overlooking an outdoor kitchen for entertaining. 2 bedrooms up share a Jack and Jill bath with granite counters. Up, another family living space adjoins a comfy media room. Zoned for the New Denton High School opening in 2022 and 5 minutes from Liberty Christian School. HOA boosts 2 beautiful pools, a dog training park and other great facilities. All information is approx. to be verified by Buyer and or Agent of buyer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4904 Brookside Drive have any available units?
4904 Brookside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4904 Brookside Drive have?
Some of 4904 Brookside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4904 Brookside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4904 Brookside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4904 Brookside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4904 Brookside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4904 Brookside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4904 Brookside Drive offers parking.
Does 4904 Brookside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4904 Brookside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4904 Brookside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4904 Brookside Drive has a pool.
Does 4904 Brookside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4904 Brookside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4904 Brookside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4904 Brookside Drive has units with dishwashers.

