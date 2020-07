Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Beautifully laid out floor plan in one of the most desirable neighborhood in the Argyle School district. This property is recently built and features all the builder upgrades available. Shorter term leases can be negotiated. Come see it. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator are included in lease.