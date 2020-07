Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room playground pool

Well maintained beautiful house with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located in Preserve at Pecan Creek (community pool, covered playground, hike and bike trails). This house has engineered hardwood floors in the family, dinning, and master rooms, tiles in the foyer, kitchen and bathrooms. Spacious open floor plan with a game room and library area upstairs. Covered patio and great size back yard for everyone to enjoy. Come and check out this house!