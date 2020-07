Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Over-sized four bedroom, three bathroom home in the Meadows At Hickory Creek! Open kitchen concept with stainless steel appliances. First floor master plus additional bedroom downstairs. Second living area, two bedrooms, full bathroom and media room on the second level. Covered back porch with relaxing pasture views--no neighbors behind you! Refrigerator included. Owner pays HOA dues.