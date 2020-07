Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Available 08/01/20 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!



-5 Min Drive Door to Door to UNT

-10 min Drive Door to Door to TWU

-Easy On/Off Access to I-35



ABOUT



-4 Bed 2 Bath PLUS STUDY with French Doors!

-Nice 1/4 Acre Lot with big fenced back yard.

-Your Next Door Neighbor is the Community Pool

and Playground!!!

-Dining Area

-Open Modern Concept with Wood Plank Style Floors

-Cats OK Dogs OK with Pet Fees



VIDEO TOUR: (COPY/PASTE into browser)



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ghg5aGdG02A&feature=youtu.be



CONTACT: Text Kyle @ #214-683-0653



