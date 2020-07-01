4425 Hidden Meadows Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A very beautiful house at great location with easy access to I-35W,Hwy 377 and in Argyle ISD boasts for 4 split bedrooms,2 dinings & spacious living room overseeing backyard,open floor plan with beautiful covered patio & covered porch for relaxing!Kitchen is upgraded with island, stainless appliances, skylight, many cabinets, granite countertop. Tiles in common area for easy maintenance. No houses behind you. All you can enjoy is the greenbelt, trees from your backyard! An excellent 1 story house is ready for you! Landlord pays for HOA annual dues. Hurry! This will not last!