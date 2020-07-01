All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
4425 Hidden Meadows Trail
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:33 PM

4425 Hidden Meadows Trail

4425 Hidden Meadows Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Hidden Meadows Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very beautiful house at great location with easy access to I-35W,Hwy 377 and in Argyle ISD boasts for 4 split bedrooms,2 dinings & spacious living room overseeing backyard,open floor plan with beautiful covered patio & covered porch for relaxing!Kitchen is upgraded with island, stainless appliances, skylight, many cabinets, granite countertop. Tiles in common area for easy maintenance. No houses behind you. All you can enjoy is the greenbelt, trees from your backyard! An excellent 1 story house is ready for you! Landlord pays for HOA annual dues. Hurry! This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have any available units?
4425 Hidden Meadows Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have?
Some of 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Hidden Meadows Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail offers parking.
Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have a pool?
No, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have accessible units?
No, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Hidden Meadows Trail has units with dishwashers.

