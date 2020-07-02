44 Rolling Hills Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Gorgeous split floor plan, one story home in highly desired established Forrestridge area. Home is on a corner lot. Large master suite with spacious master bath. Bathroom has a walk in shower that joins his and her master bath. Two living areas with plenty of room to entertain. Close distance to Eureka Park, WS Ryan Elementary School and McMath Middle School. Kitchen has double ovens, stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile, lots of cabinets and counter top space. Beautiful layout with courtyard in the center. The home is freshly painted. Large three car garage with built in cabinets perfect for any hobby. All information deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify all information. A must see!