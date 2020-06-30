All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 425 Gardenview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
425 Gardenview Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 9:46 AM

425 Gardenview Street

425 Gardenview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

425 Gardenview Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3-2-1 Duplex on corner lot in Denton. Hard surface flooring throughout - great for those with allergies. Entry opens to a spacious living area with a nice built-in china hutch to display dishes, trinkets and mementos. Separate dining area opens to the kitchen with ample storage, extra counterspace and electric appliances including a refrigerator! Master bedroom has a large walk-in Cedar closet and private bath. Second bedroom offers built-in shelving for maximum storage. Third bedroom has private access to the nice-sized backyard. Property located close to schools and shopping with easy access to Denton Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Gardenview Street have any available units?
425 Gardenview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Gardenview Street have?
Some of 425 Gardenview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Gardenview Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Gardenview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Gardenview Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Gardenview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 425 Gardenview Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 Gardenview Street offers parking.
Does 425 Gardenview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Gardenview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Gardenview Street have a pool?
No, 425 Gardenview Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Gardenview Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Gardenview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Gardenview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Gardenview Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas