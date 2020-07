Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cute, cozy, and updated 2 bedroom near Denton's thriving Downtown Square! Shopping, restaurants, and much more just walking distance from this home, in the heart of Denton. The yard is fenced and parking is on the side of the home. Hardwood floors throughout the living area and both bedrooms, laminate tile-look in the kitchen and bathroom. This property won't last long! Call today for a tour!