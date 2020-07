Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Cute place just south of downtown denton. Walking distance to the square and to UNT. "It's been so fun to be in such a great location close to the square and other activities without having to get into the car" - Previous Tenant. Laundry hookups, spacious backyard, great layout!

Cute updated 2 bedroom in the heart of Denton. Walking distance to the Square and UNT. No smoking. Washer/dryer connection in unit. Great backyard.