Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated carpet

Rare opportunity to lease in North Denton! Nicely renovated with granite in kitchen, very clean with updated carpeting and beautiful wood flooring. Large oak trees and fenced backyard will be great for the whole family! Located on a quiet street but still very close to all the shopping, dining, and entertainment of Rayzor Ranch. This lovely home will not last long, call me today for your private tour!