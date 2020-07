Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

WELCOME HOME! PLEASE NOTE ......NO PETS....SEARCH IS OVER IN THIS MOVE IN READY SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM UPDATED HOME IN HEART OF NORTH DENTON. NEW PAINT, CARPET, LARGE BACKYARD, LARGE UTILITY ROOM. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. MOVE FAST. WON'T LAST. MUST SPEAK TO LISTING AGENT 940-453-5159. FOR ALL SHOWINGS OR SHOWING REQUEST. PLEASE NOTE.....NO INTERNET REQUEST ARE RESPONDED TO ONLY PHONE CALLS.