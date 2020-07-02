3922 Stuart Road

Amenities

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with covered porches, fireplace, fenced backyard, central air - heat. Big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, gas range, frig, all open to formal dining area. Large master bedroom. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Huge fenced backyard with Storage Shed. Very accessible location to everything in town including I-35, near Loop 288. Two pets accepted on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or pets over 20lbs. $40 app fee per adult covered credit and background screening, total move in includes first months rent plus security deposit. Tenant and agents need to verify all information within this listing, including schools. Text listing agent further questions.