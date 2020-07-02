All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3922 Stuart Road

3922 Stuart Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3922 Stuart Rd, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with covered porches, fireplace, fenced backyard, central air - heat. Big kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, gas range, frig, all open to formal dining area. Large master bedroom. Both bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Huge fenced backyard with Storage Shed. Very accessible location to everything in town including I-35, near Loop 288. Two pets accepted on a case by case basis. No aggressive breeds or pets over 20lbs. $40 app fee per adult covered credit and background screening, total move in includes first months rent plus security deposit. Tenant and agents need to verify all information within this listing, including schools. Text listing agent further questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Stuart Road have any available units?
3922 Stuart Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Stuart Road have?
Some of 3922 Stuart Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Stuart Road currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Stuart Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Stuart Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3922 Stuart Road is pet friendly.
Does 3922 Stuart Road offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Stuart Road offers parking.
Does 3922 Stuart Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Stuart Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Stuart Road have a pool?
No, 3922 Stuart Road does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Stuart Road have accessible units?
No, 3922 Stuart Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Stuart Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3922 Stuart Road has units with dishwashers.

