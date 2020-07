Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Like new Energy Efficiency 4 Bedroom with Study in Highly sought after Villages of Carmel! This home boasts large Living and Dining, Luxurykitchen with refrigerator, Granite counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances opening to large family room. Spacious Master Bedroom makes it an At-Home-Retreat! Community park with pool for an evening stroll. Quick access to all highways, shopping and Dining.