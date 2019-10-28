3800 Gennaker

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

New South Denton Community close to everything. 3 Way Split Bedroom design with 4 HUGE BEDROOMS (Master Down, 3 Beds Up), 3 FULL & 1 HALF BATHS. Open Floor Plan with HUGE KITCHEN! Family Room+Study Down & MASSIVE GAME ROOM Up. Center Island-Breakfast Bar Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. GAS COOKTOP with vent going outside. Stainless steel fridge. Corner Lot with big Backyard & Covered Rear Patio. Minutes from Elementary School, Major Shopping & Dining Areas, Lake Lewisville. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Community Pool & Playground coming soon. Super ENERGY EFFICIENT means lower utility bills compared to older homes of similar size!