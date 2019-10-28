All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:32 PM

3800 Gennaker

3800 Gennaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Gennaker Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New South Denton Community close to everything. 3 Way Split Bedroom design with 4 HUGE BEDROOMS (Master Down, 3 Beds Up), 3 FULL & 1 HALF BATHS. Open Floor Plan with HUGE KITCHEN! Family Room+Study Down & MASSIVE GAME ROOM Up. Center Island-Breakfast Bar Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. GAS COOKTOP with vent going outside. Stainless steel fridge. Corner Lot with big Backyard & Covered Rear Patio. Minutes from Elementary School, Major Shopping & Dining Areas, Lake Lewisville. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Community Pool & Playground coming soon. Super ENERGY EFFICIENT means lower utility bills compared to older homes of similar size!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Gennaker have any available units?
3800 Gennaker doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Gennaker have?
Some of 3800 Gennaker's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Gennaker currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Gennaker is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Gennaker pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Gennaker is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Gennaker offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Gennaker offers parking.
Does 3800 Gennaker have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Gennaker does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Gennaker have a pool?
Yes, 3800 Gennaker has a pool.
Does 3800 Gennaker have accessible units?
No, 3800 Gennaker does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Gennaker have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3800 Gennaker has units with dishwashers.

